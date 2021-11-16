Singapore Airlines expects to resume 737 MAX flights this year, says exec

Article content SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines Ltd expects to resume Boeing Co 737 MAX flights before the end of the year, a senior executive said on Tuesday, in a positive sign for the model’s return in Asia. The city-state’s aviation regulator approved 737 MAX flights in September, more than two years after they were grounded following two deadly crashes. But Singapore Airlines has not returned them to service yet because it needs the green light from other countries to fly the 737 MAX in their airspace and land the plane.

Article content “We certainly hope it will be as soon as possible,” Singapore Airlines Executive Vice President Commercial Lee Lik Hsin told reporters of the planned return. “We definitely expect that it will be before this year is out.” India, Malaysia, Australia and Japan are among other Asian countries that have approved the plane’s return to service, while China and Indonesia are among those that have not. China’s aviation regulator, however, has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes could resolve safety problems, Reuters reported on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/china-satisfied-with-boeing-737-max-changes-seeks-industry-feedback-document-2021-11-14, signaling it is closer to lifting the ban.