Simulated NFL 2020 Draft: Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go on defense; Bucs, Chargers enter QB

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than three months away, it's time to reexamine the projected selections in the last simulated draft of the first 2020 round of Sporting News.

Super Bowl 54 marked the official final of the current NFL season. The previous week, the Senior Bowl marked the unofficial start of the serious pre-draft process with the NFL Combine on deck at the end of February.

With the draft order being resolved and the stock of several attractive professional prospects that focus, without further ado, this is how we now see the selections that are developed from No. 1 to No. 32.

NFL 2020 simulated draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU



1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much. Burrow enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in the class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. His leadership and athletic skills flourished in Baton Rouge, crowned by elite performances at College Football Playoff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent stallions of Ohio State, Joey and Nick Bosa. With the defensive mentality of Ron Rivera hired as head coach, assuming that the Redskins do not receive an offer of not being able to refuse the exchange, they should seize the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn need to think about the best defensive player available, and recruit a cornerback to support Darius Slay, who is entering his 29-year season, is not a bad route. Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a kind of shutdown with his strengths in the press.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

The Giants also need to address the defense with a statistics sheet padding, and a versatile linebacker is just what they need for their Patriots tinted defense coordinated by Patrick Graham under Joe Judge. Simmons seemed to be in the entire field at all times in the university with great speed and range of 6-4, 230 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)



5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should fully recover from his terrifying hip injury, so the Dolphins could also get it with the first of their three first-round picks. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as a QB bridge in case Tagovailoa needs extra time to reach his maximum strength. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert has an ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) and an underrated athleticism for a team that needs to look to their future QB beyond Philip Rivers. Although Herbert is efficient and mentally hard, there are times when he can fall into a depression with his decision-making, forcing him to lose confidence. However, with good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar, signals you showed in the Senior Bowl. Anthony Lynn would have a strong influence on Herbert.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Brown has stood out at the beginning of the draft process as the most impressive inside defensive perspective against both the race and the pass, something coach Matt Rhule and coordinator Phil Snow need for their fortification on the front seven. At 6-5, 318 pounds, it is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Give Kyler Murray a true man to allow Christian Kirk to be more dangerous as a creator of complementary play and he would give Larry Fitzgerald, who returns for another year, a true successor. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; He is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone with 6-1, 198 pounds.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Yannick Ngakuoe is a pending free agent that could be too expensive to maintain, and Calais Campbell will enter his 34-year season in Todd Wash's 4-3 defense. This election would bring another beautiful and young piece of passes to congratulate Josh Allen of the first round of 2019. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to reach the quarterback and also stands firm against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players at Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. That will change with new coach Kevin Stefanski, leaning toward the race and with offensive mentality Thomas combines large size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Stefanski will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

The Jets could consider an open catcher, but they could also use a stone for their offensive line against Sam Darnold, given his pass protection problems and the fact that Kelvin Beachum is pending free agent. Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) has entered the fray of the first round as an athletic beast with a strong finish in his last college season.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders need help in the back after being constantly burned this season despite some improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career. He felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl. This is an essential position, and Fulton has the best playing position between the corners of the draft.

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)



13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Colts have an aging (and pain) T.Y. Hilton and little pop playmaking elsewhere in the open receiver, with Zach Pascal re-signed below in the depth chart. Lamb, a clone of DeAndre Hopkins, can be an explosive in the field and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-2, 199 pounds, he only needed 62 receptions to record 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games in his last season in Oklahoma.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

Love (6-4, 223 pounds) did not waste his shop window and discovery opportunity in the Senior Bowl. He has an excellent size and immense physical abilities, including a large arm, and his athleticism indicates a high ceiling if his accuracy, decision making and footwork can become cleaner with good NFL training. Bruce Arians would be the ideal coach for him with established Bucs weapons, and this election would indicate that the team is moving away from Jameis Winston.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Broncos need some defense and get help, but they could also use a boost in their offensive game to help both QB second-year Drew Lock and third-year runner Phillip Lindsay. Wills (6-5, 320 pounds) is a strong and powerful career blocker that needs a little time to become an elite pass guard.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-4, 250 pounds) has a great name for an active and elite defender who chases quarterbacks and runners alike. He had 6.5 catches and 60 tackles during the race for the LSU championship, and like several teammates, his draft stock soared throughout the season. He is an effective hybrid player that can work well in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)



17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys need a free security update from Jeff Heath to improve on covering backs and wings closed. Delpit flies around the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 Steelers)

The Dolphins might think of a runner with one of their three first-round players, but they can tackle it later with good value. In the middle of a new QB and a large No. 2 large game receiver in this drill, they grab someone to replace Laremy Tunsil. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left side for a long time. He combines his abilities to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8 Bears)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Raiders need to strengthen their inner front with a player similar to Geno Atkins for Paul Guenther. You can look at Will Muschamp's defense, where Kinlaw, 6-6 and 310 pounds, posted 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. The offensive tackle will also be considered with this election, but Kinlaw was too impressive in the Senior Bowl to ignore it.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 Rams)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Jaguars can replace Jalen Ramsey with the choice they acquired by exchanging it. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients who rely on the position of the body to open.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)



21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Eagles desperately need a great threat on the receiving body of Carson Wentz given the age of DeSean Jackson and an equally crumbling Alshon Jeffery. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game creator that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he recorded 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. He also ran for a 36-yard score against LSU.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

An update of hurried passes will be to fight against the receiver's help early on the Bills draft board. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive on Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's 4-3 scheme with Lorenzo Alexander retiring and Shaq Lawson as a pending free agent.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Patriots have many concerns of free agency in the linebacker with Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins unsigned by 2020. Murray (6-2,243 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing away as He is going downhill against the race or doing blitzing.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)



24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Saints desperately need to make Drew Brees a second reliable external threat that can do a bit of everything in front of Michael Thomas. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your road running skills to win on shorter routes.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi

Xavier Rhodes has quickly vanished as a great cover man, and Trae Waynes is a pending free agent. Dantzler (6-2, 185 pounds) is a good size and uses his hands and hips well to be detrimental to receptors in the field. It is at its best operating in the area and can be deployed well in the defense of Mike Zimmer.

26. Miami Dolphins (10 to 6 Texans)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Dolphins know that DeVante Parker will be present for a while. Now they can get someone to complement it as a great threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands whose speed is still underestimated. He managed 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Tyler Biadasz, C / G, Wisconsin

Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next on the strong line of inside blockers of the Badgers (see Travis Frederick of the Cowboys and Kevin Zeitler of the Giants). The Seahawks' offensive base is the power game and they are getting old and limited with Mike Iupati as a pending free agent. You can also consider offensive tackle, edge and cornerback here.

28. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)



28. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Ravens should also consider improving their fast pass, especially with Matthew Judon looking at free agency. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games in his last college season.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Titans need help with coverage inside and out with Adoree & # 39; Jackson having major problems in the field, Malcolm Butler comes from a wrist injury that ends the season and Logan Ryan heads to free agency at 29 years. Diggs offers good size (6-2, 207 pounds)), strength and speed in the field. Diggs has risen quickly on the board with his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Packers need a reliable and opposite number 2 against Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers another reliable and technically sound goal. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field stretcher that has a great touch of great play after capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes, standing out in a troubled team.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Niners have seen that their defensive work in the draft was worth it, but with Jimmie Ward as a pending free agent, they could consider addressing security alongside Jaquiski Tartt. At 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do it all for San Francisco, driving tight ends in coverage and cleaning against runners.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Neville Gaillimore, DT, Oklahoma

Gallimore (6-2, 301 pounds) received more attention for the coup he showed in the Inner Line of the Sooners, blooming in his final year with four catches. He backed it with a strong Senior Bowl week to return to the first round consideration. Bosses may have a hard time staying with Chris Jones.