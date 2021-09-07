Simu Liu Trolls People Who Said “Shang-Chi” Would Flop

Shang-Chi is Marvel’s first movie centered around an Asian superhero. It received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike after premiering on Friday, and ultimately broke a box office record over the next few days.
The film had already earned about $90 million by Monday, which established a new high for Labor Day weekend, according to Variety.
As the box office calculations and positive public feedback continue to roll in, Simu took the opportunity to call out YouTube creators that vastly underestimated Shang-Chi‘s success in the weeks leading up to its theatrical release.
First, the celeb posted a collection of screenshots taken from different YouTube videos that predicted Shang-Chi would be a “flop.” Simu simply wrote “LOL” in the caption, since their predictions turned out to be so off-base.
I am also lol-ing. LMK your thoughts on Shang-Chi, Simu’s performance, and/or his perfect response to those YouTubers in the comments below!
