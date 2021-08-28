Simu Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh At Shang-Chi Premiere

“Angels wept. Doves chirped.”


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

The Canadian actor has previously talked about what it’s like finally “making it” in Hollywood after working part-time jobs to support his career.

And nothing screams making it more than when he posed with Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh at the UK Gala screening of Shang-Chi at Curzon Mayfair Cinema in London.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Of course, when one has photographic evidence of being in Sandra and Michelle’s presence, one must share it on social media.

The precise moment my soul left my body and ascended to the enlightened realm. Angels wept. Doves chirped. John Legend and Michael Buble duetted and their heavenly voices broke the heaven internet. It is truly an honour to know such incredible, strong, badass women.


Twitter: @SimuLiu / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

“The precise moment my soul left my body and ascended to the enlightened realm,” Simu wrote on Twitter. “Angels wept. Doves chirped. John Legend and Michael Bublé duetted and their heavenly voices broke the heaven internet. It is truly an honor to know such incredible, strong, badass women.”


Ian Gavan / Getty Images for Disney

What other option do you have other than your soul leaving your body when Sandra cups your face like this?! 

I beg you, just look at these photos.


Ian Gavan / Getty Images for Disney

The most adorable ever.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s Sandra leaning her head on Simu.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Michelle doing the same thing.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

If you need more Sandra in your life (you do), you can catch the Grey’s Anatomy alumna on Netflix’s new (and superb) college dramedy, The Chair. As for Michelle, you can see the venerated actor as Shang-Chi’s aunt Ying Nan in the latest MCU installment.

As for me, I have no more words — other than I’ll be lovingly gazing at these photos for months to come.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

