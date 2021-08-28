Simu Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh At Shang-Chi Premiere

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Angels wept. Doves chirped.”
The Canadian actor has previously talked about what it’s like finally “making it” in Hollywood after working part-time jobs to support his career.
And nothing screams making it more than when he posed with Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh at the UK Gala screening of Shang-Chi at Curzon Mayfair Cinema in London.
Of course, when one has photographic evidence of being in Sandra and Michelle’s presence, one must share it on social media.
“The precise moment my soul left my body and ascended to the enlightened realm,” Simu wrote on Twitter. “Angels wept. Doves chirped. John Legend and Michael Bublé duetted and their heavenly voices broke the heaven internet. It is truly an honor to know such incredible, strong, badass women.”
I beg you, just look at these photos.
The most adorable ever.
Here’s Sandra leaning her head on Simu.
And here’s Michelle doing the same thing.
As for me, I have no more words — other than I’ll be lovingly gazing at these photos for months to come.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!