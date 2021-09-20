Simu Liu Met Gala Photo And More Celeb Tweets

“Me, after I win an argument…”
4.
…and then Gemma Chan tweeted this adorable (also not a stock image!) pic of the two of them together:
6.
Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler posted some amazing pictures of her and Lorde from the big event:
8.
Uzo Aduba shared a photo from her wedding to Robert Sweeting and used the perfect pop culture quote to reveal they got married last year:
10.
Maggie Rogers told fans that she’s at Harvard for grad school (what, like it’s hard?!) — she’s studying “the spirituality of public gatherings and the ethics of power in pop culture”:
11.
Lizzo excitedly tweeted about guest-starring in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder along with so many other massive stars:
14.
Taylor Swift released her re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams” after the original was trending on TikTok:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!