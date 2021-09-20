Simu Liu Met Gala Photo And More Celeb Tweets

“Me, after I win an argument…”

1.

Simone Biles shared a powerful photo of her and McKayla Maroney. Last week, alongside gymnasts Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman, they bravely testified about the FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar case:


Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

4.

…and then Gemma Chan tweeted this adorable (also not a stock image!) pic of the two of them together:


Twitter: @gemma_chan

6.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler posted some amazing pictures of her and Lorde from the big event:


Twitter: @rachelzegler

8.

Uzo Aduba shared a photo from her wedding to Robert Sweeting and used the perfect pop culture quote to reveal they got married last year:

When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. —When Harry Met Sally

For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone. My love, I’m so happy my life started last year with you.❤️


Twitter: @UzoAduba

10.

Maggie Rogers told fans that she’s at Harvard for grad school (what, like it’s hard?!) — she’s studying “the spirituality of public gatherings and the ethics of power in pop culture”:


Twitter: @maggierogers

11.

Lizzo excitedly tweeted about guest-starring in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder along with so many other massive stars:

I can’t believe it’s FINALLY HAPPENING!!!! I been waiting for this one…. TURN IT UP! https://t.co/ecj0bpJ1b0


Twitter: @lizzo

14.

Taylor Swift released her re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams” after the original was trending on TikTok:

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘

https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV


Twitter: @taylorswift13

