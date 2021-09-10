Simu Liu Is Super Hot In These 19 Instagram Pics

This man is a whole snack.
Not only did he become Marvel’s first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he looked damn good doing it!
So, I thought it would be fun to just gaze at a bunch of pics of this beautiful man. Here are all of Simu’s best pics from Instagram:
1.
When he gifted us the perfect smile, perfect bod, perfect everything:
2.
When he gave his fur baby, Chopa, a big kiss:
3.
When he made wakeboarding in the cold water look hot as hell:
4.
When he gave us a little behind-the-scenes look at Shang-Chi:
5.
When he instantly became the most relatable celeb ever by wearing no pants for a Zoom meeting:
6.
When he gave us the most adorable smile:
7.
When he smiled at his pup on the beach, looking like a total postcard:
8.
When he offered some throwback emo vibes that middle-school me would have eaten right up:
9.
When he wore the greatest Sandra Oh quote ever on a t-shirt:
10.
When he gave us a lil’ peek at those Calvin Kleins:
11.
When he rocked this unbuttoned look that really did something to my downstairs:
12.
When he looked like he belonged in the sexiest interior design magazine of all time:
13.
When he shared this ~home run~ of a pic:
14.
When he blessed us with some model vibes:
15.
When he served this black leather, bad boy lewk:
16.
When he wore these adorable boba-themed swimming trunks:
17.
When he did this GQ photo shoot and ate that:
18.
When he became a UNICEF ambassador, which is unbelievably sexy to me:
19.
And finally, when he bit his sweater and took my breath away:
Whew! I think I need a cold glass of water to quench my thirst after all that.
