Simu Liu Fun Facts

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

When I tell you there’s literally nothing this man can’t do!

Table of Contents

Welcome, dear reader. Let me guess — you just watched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now you’re feeling like you must study up on every actor in the movie as if your life depends on it.


Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Well, if that’s you, then you’re in luck. I’ve personally taken the time to scour the internet to come up with 16 fun facts about star Simu Liu, so you can browse at your leisure. Let’s begin!


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Speaking of stuntmen…he was Pete Wentz’s stunt double for Fallout Boy’s “Centuries” music video.

View this video on YouTube


Ontario Media Development Corporation / DCD2 Records / Via youtube.com

My two worlds…colliding. Very random, but very appreciated.

3.

I would also like to highlight in particular his days as a shirtless greeter for Abercrombie & Fitch.

4.

And before his many part-time jobs, he was an accountant — something he hated being.

PLEASE STOP USING MY FACE FOR YOUR ACCOUNTING MATERIALS!!

I WAS AN ACCOUNTANT FOR 9 MONTHS I WAS AWFUL AT IT AND I HATED EVERY MINUTE OF EVERY DAY AT WORK

(That’s not to say that accounting is not a perfectly valid pursuit for certain people!! Live yo best life!!)


Simu Liu / Via Twitter: @simuliu

6.

Simu adores boba. In fact, it was a “big deal” when he gave it up for his Men’s Health magazine cover.

Ladies and gentlemen, I am SO very excited to present to you the June cover of @MensHealthMag, featuring its first-ever East Asian cover model.

You know it’s a big deal because I gave up boba for weeks for this shoot… WEEKS!


Simu Liu / Men’s Health / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

When he was asked what his favorite snack was on a Reddit AMA thread, he said, “Opening Uber Eats to order a boba, but then realizing the delivery fee is astronomical, so then I order three boba to justify the cost, and then I end up drinking way too much boba.”

7.

He once almost broke his neck while backflipping in his yard, so he had to put in a lot of work to master the action in Shang-Chi.

8.

He’s a basketball and crochet fan — so he lurks on the r/nba and r/CrochetPatterns subreddits.

9.

Simu’s an anime fan, and his faves are “Bleach and Dragon Ball Z but really Pokémon and Digimon.”


Courtesy Everett Collection

10.

His scenes with Awkwafina in Shang-Chi were “the most free-flowing” and Simu said director Destin Daniel Cretton would let them run long.


Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios

In fact, a large part of the plane scene — where Shang-Chi tells Katy about his past — was unscripted. 

11.

He learned a lot from his co-star, the legendary Tony Leung.


Marvel Studios

“[It was] like a master class in acting every single day,” he wrote on Reddit. “He is every bit as legendary as the legends say. What makes Tony so incredibly watchable is his stillness, his ability to convey such emotional color with a single glance. For a newbie like me coming to set full of nervous energy, he really grounded me and forced me to be still and present. Also, I just love that my job was to literally stare into Tony’s eyes for hours at a time.”

13.

In addition to being an actor, Simu is also a writer and producer.

14.

Oh, and as if being a writer-producer on top of being an actor wasn’t enough, the multitalented Marvel star can also sing!

15.

Speaking of music, in middle school, he and his friends — who all had last names that began with L — started a band called LX4.

16.

And not only can he sing, but he was also a competitive hip-hop dancer — because, of course he was.

17.

In 2018, he starred in an Off-Broadway play called Vietgone — written by Qui Nguyen — about two Vietnamese refugees embarking on a road trip across America.

1 down, 16 to go. Don’t miss #Vietgone at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (@MTCwinnipeg) running till Nov 17th!!!!


Simu Liu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu


Sanja Bucko / ©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, the role eventually went to Henry Golding, who Simu said was the right choice because his own British accent sounded like “General Palpatine’s.” But — with a sequel in the works — he told Digital Spy in an interview that he’s interested in playing Rachel’s (played by Constance Wu) trouble-maker half-brother. And with Crazy Rich Asians alums Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Ronny Chieng being in Shang-Chi…not only is it a possibility, but I need it yesterday!

19.

Simu is a soon-to-be published author.

20.

He loves dogs and rescued his current pup, Chopa, from the Dominican Republic — where he recently wrapped filming Arthur the King, a fitting movie about a canine adventure co-starring Mark Wahlberg.

21.

He’s partnered with Got Milk? and No Kid Hungry to deliver 1 million meals to children facing hunger in California.

Well, that’s all the facts from me! Be sure to drop the ones I missed or comment on which ones were the most surprising to find out about down below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR