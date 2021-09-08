Simu Liu Fun Facts

When I tell you there’s literally nothing this man can’t do!
Well, if that’s you, then you’re in luck. I’ve personally taken the time to scour the internet to come up with 16 fun facts about star Simu Liu, so you can browse at your leisure. Let’s begin!
Speaking of stuntmen…he was Pete Wentz’s stunt double for Fallout Boy’s “Centuries” music video.
I would also like to highlight in particular his days as a shirtless greeter for Abercrombie & Fitch.
And before his many part-time jobs, he was an accountant — something he hated being.
Simu adores boba. In fact, it was a “big deal” when he gave it up for his Men’s Health magazine cover.
He once almost broke his neck while backflipping in his yard, so he had to put in a lot of work to master the action in Shang-Chi.
He’s a basketball and crochet fan — so he lurks on the r/nba and r/CrochetPatterns subreddits.
Simu’s an anime fan, and his faves are “Bleach and Dragon Ball Z but really Pokémon and Digimon.”
His scenes with Awkwafina in Shang-Chi were “the most free-flowing” and Simu said director Destin Daniel Cretton would let them run long.
He learned a lot from his co-star, the legendary Tony Leung.
In addition to being an actor, Simu is also a writer and producer.
Oh, and as if being a writer-producer on top of being an actor wasn’t enough, the multitalented Marvel star can also sing!
Speaking of music, in middle school, he and his friends — who all had last names that began with L — started a band called LX4.
And not only can he sing, but he was also a competitive hip-hop dancer — because, of course he was.
In 2018, he starred in an Off-Broadway play called Vietgone — written by Qui Nguyen — about two Vietnamese refugees embarking on a road trip across America.
Simu is a soon-to-be published author.
He loves dogs and rescued his current pup, Chopa, from the Dominican Republic — where he recently wrapped filming Arthur the King, a fitting movie about a canine adventure co-starring Mark Wahlberg.
He’s partnered with Got Milk? and No Kid Hungry to deliver 1 million meals to children facing hunger in California.
Well, that’s all the facts from me! Be sure to drop the ones I missed or comment on which ones were the most surprising to find out about down below!
