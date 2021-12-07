Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Simu Liu Answers Questions While Playing With Puppies

by Bradly Lamb
Simu Liu would love for Shang-Chi and Korg to share a scene, and now I need it to happen.


And since he is one of the newest actors to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot of the questions had to do with his favorite Marvel things, Shang-Chi, and more.


So, here are all the Marvel-related questions Simu answered while playing with puppies:

First, the scene in Shang-Chi that Simu and Awkwafina couldn’t get through without laughing was when Shang-Chi explains his real name to Katy.


“We had lots of long takes where we were improvising and it was really great. She’s a comedic genius,” Simu explained.

His favorite memory from working with Michelle Yeoh on Shang-Chi was that she “loves to dance in between takes. She’s such a goofball in real life.”


“Also, how much she loves getting people together for group dinners,” Simu added.

Simu’s favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is Thor: Ragnarok.

And he would love to see Shang-Chi interact with Korg from Thor: Ragnarok in the future.

For Shang-Chi, Simu did probably “70–75%” of his own stunts. He wanted to “take ownership over the physicality and movement” of the character, which meant trying to do as many stunts as possible.


Simu said, “I was like an on-again-off-again stunt man working in Toronto before then. In addition to acting, I was kind of a substitute stunt man.” 

After wrapping, Simu took home Shang-Chi’s Jordan sneakers and some of his shirts.


“I didn’t take the costume. The costume itself comes in three pieces, it’s really, really difficult to put on, and impossible to do by yourself,” Simu said.

While he found it impossible to choose, out of Wanda Maximoff, Thor, and Captain Marvel, Simu thinks that Wanda is the strongest Avenger, saying, “Wanda is the only one who can mess with reality, maybe she might have a slight edge because of that.”

If he could play any other Marvel character, he would want to be Spider-Man. In fact, he used to play Spider-Man at children’s birthday parties.


“Nobody ever believed that I was Spider-Man,” Simu joked.

The hardest scenes for Simu to film in Shang-Chi were when he had to “manipulate the rings,” since they weren’t actually there.


Simu explained, “Imagine trying to focus on points in space that were just not there. They were like, ‘Alright, the rings are in front of you and now they’re moving around,’ it was just weird because your eyes can’t focus on something that’s not tactile. But somehow, we found a way in the end.”

His go-to karaoke song is “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, which is how it ended up in Shang-Chi.


Simu said they asked him and Awkwafina what their go-to karaoke songs were, and that one made it into the film.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now on all major digital platforms and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

