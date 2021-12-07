Simu Liu Answers Questions While Playing With Puppies

Simu Liu would love for Shang-Chi and Korg to share a scene, and now I need it to happen.
So, here are all the Marvel-related questions Simu answered while playing with puppies:
1.
First, the scene in Shang-Chi that Simu and Awkwafina couldn’t get through without laughing was when Shang-Chi explains his real name to Katy.
2.
His favorite memory from working with Michelle Yeoh on Shang-Chi was that she “loves to dance in between takes. She’s such a goofball in real life.”
3.
Simu’s favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is Thor: Ragnarok.
4.
And he would love to see Shang-Chi interact with Korg from Thor: Ragnarok in the future.
5.
For Shang-Chi, Simu did probably “70–75%” of his own stunts. He wanted to “take ownership over the physicality and movement” of the character, which meant trying to do as many stunts as possible.
6.
After wrapping, Simu took home Shang-Chi’s Jordan sneakers and some of his shirts.
7.
While he found it impossible to choose, out of Wanda Maximoff, Thor, and Captain Marvel, Simu thinks that Wanda is the strongest Avenger, saying, “Wanda is the only one who can mess with reality, maybe she might have a slight edge because of that.”
8.
If he could play any other Marvel character, he would want to be Spider-Man. In fact, he used to play Spider-Man at children’s birthday parties.
9.
The hardest scenes for Simu to film in Shang-Chi were when he had to “manipulate the rings,” since they weren’t actually there.
10.
His go-to karaoke song is “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, which is how it ended up in Shang-Chi.
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now on all major digital platforms and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.