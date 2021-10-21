Simone Biles Says She’s Still Scared To Do Gymnastics

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” said Simone, who is headlining the Gold Over America tour, a show featuring many recognizable gymnastics superstars, right now.

“I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through.” @Simone_Biles tells @hodakotb about life after the Tokyo Olympics, the next chapter of her gymnastics career, and working for the health and telemedicine app Cerebral. The company’s CEO also joins us live.

@TODAYshow / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

