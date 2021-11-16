Simone Biles Rocks Cutout Dress At InStyle Awards 2021 – Hollywood Life

While walking the red carpet at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, Simone Biles looked incredible in her cutout dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit.

Simone Biles looked absolutely stunning at the 2021 InStyle Awards, which took place at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. The Olympic gymnast wore a black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit up one side. The ensemble had side cutouts and straps that were held together by bows on Simone’s shoulders. She completed the look with open-toed, mint green heels, and wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in long braids.

Simone Biles was one of the honorees at the Nov. 15 event, as she was recognized for her advocacy for mental health. Simone has been open about her struggles with mental health and made headlines for it amidst the Tokyo Olympics, which took place during the summer of 2021. Despite being the buzzed-about gymnast on the United States team, Simone opted to sit out of several events because she knew it was what was best for her personal health. Simone was praised for the brave decision to put herself first, despite the world watching.

The majority of Simone’s mental health struggles date back to the abuse she faced at the hands of Larry Nassar while she was a young gymnast. “I should have quit way before Tokyo when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years,” Simone admitted. “It was too much. But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was six-years-old.” Nassar is currently serving 40-175 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

Since the Olympics, Simone has been back in the United States and enjoying life with her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. Simone has been dating the football player for more than a year now, and they’re going strong. In fact, she most recently posted a photo with Jonathan on Nov. 14 after their “date night,” where Simone rocked a little black dress as she cozied up to her man for a picture.