Simone Biles Named Time Magazine’s Athlete Of The Year

Congrats are in order to Simone Biles who has been named Time Magazine‘s Athlete of the Year.

The magazine recognized the gymnast for all of her work both on and off the mat, stating, “As the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in a sport that captivates the globe every four years, Biles is all about control. Her life is dedicated to micromanaging every possible element that goes into performing, so when the lights are brightest, and the stakes highest, little is left to chance.”

With seven Olympic medals and four skills named after her, Simone is recognized for all that she contributes to her sport, and much more.

Earlier this year Simone competed during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and as previously reported, she withdrew from the final team event as she experienced the “twisties,” which is a “dangerous disconnect between the mind and body that causes gymnasts to become disoriented in the air during twisting skills.” During that moment, she took the time to focus on her mental health and later returned to compete in the Women’s Beam Balance event where she earned a bronze medal, her seventh Olympic medal.

Colin Kaepernick spoke to Time about Simone and said, “Simone Biles has used her remarkable position as the world’s greatest gymnast ever to inspire a long-overdue global conversation on mental health. Her influence extends far beyond the realm of sports and shows us that another world—a better world—is possible when we speak our truths with integrity and authenticity.”

When she wasn’t competing Simone also used her platform for other things, such as testifying about the sexual abuse she experienced from former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, while also calling out officials for ignoring the abuse for years.

Back in September, Simone was named as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People.

