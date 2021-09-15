Simone Biles Along With Other U.S. Gymnasts Testify Before The Senate Regarding Sexual Abuse They Endured From Convicted Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

#Roommates, Simone Biles in known throughout the world as the most decorated gymnast in history, but now she’s using her platform to speak about the heartbreaking sexual abuse she and other Team USA gymnasts suffered. During a recent testimony before the Senate, Simone Biles spoke about the horrific sexual abuse she endured from convicted former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar and also slammed authorities for ignoring the abuse for years.

@Newsweek reports, Simone Biles along with former Team USA gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee accusing the FBI of ignoring Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of female athletes. Earlier this year, the Justice Department reported about the FBI’s missteps during the investigation. In the report, it was revealed that the Indianapolis branch of the FBI failed to respond to allegations, which led to more than 70 female athletes being sexually abused. Nassar is currently serving a 40- to 175-year prison sentence following his guilty plea in 2018 to seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

Simone Biles also slammed the FBI’s negligence in the case, saying

“In reviewing the OIG report, it really feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to help protect USAG and USOPC. I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”

Additionally, the Justice Department’s report also stated that although the FBI initially learned of the sexual abuse allegations in July 2015, they didn’t open a formal investigation until over a year later in October 2016.

According to the report, the FBI also didn’t properly interview one of Nassar’s accusers, neglected to interview other victims and failed to notify other authorities of the abuse claims. There were also reports that various FBI agents allegedly made false statements during the investigation.

