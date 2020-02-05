Simon Shaheen: a musical journey | Palestine

%MINIFYHTML4252ebfd3f353d967425a14e9d4210cc11% %MINIFYHTML4252ebfd3f353d967425a14e9d4210cc12%

This film is behind the scenes with the icon and Palestinian musical virtuoso, Simon Shaheen, one of the most important and celebrated Arab musicians of his generation.

Born in a large musical family in a village in northern Galilee, Shaheen was inspired by his father.

"He introduced me to the secrets of classical Arabic music," says Simon Shaheen about his father, Hikmat Shaheen, who was an oud, teacher and composer.

Since childhood, Simon Shaheen's artistic hunger and dynamic personality have helped him move from his native Palestine to cross cultural boundaries. He won a music scholarship from Columbia University in New York and then settled in the United States.

But he looked to Palestine, the land of his birth, and other parts of the Middle East, for the next generation of Arab musical talent. This movie shows a series of Skype auditions with Shaheen in the US. UU. And your potential students in Haifa.

From his base in Boston, Massachusetts, Shaheen has specialized in combining traditional Arabic music with western classical music and jazz; and his unique style has attracted followers from all over the world.

For more than 20 years, Shaheen has also led a week-long Arab musical retreat in a rural Massachusetts center.

"Part of this retreat is to introduce the theory of Arabic music in a new and innovative way and from a different point of view," says Shaheen.

For young successful musicians, the retreat is an opportunity to study with one of the most important musical masters of a generation whose continuous desire to adapt and change is one of their greatest gifts.

"I like to use different music ideas from different countries such as Egyptian, Syrian and Palestinian music, Lebanese, Moroccan, Tunisian and Iraqi music," says Shaheen.

He adds: "Without a doubt, many of these musical styles have a lot in common, but there are also differences."

The violinist Layth Sidiq has attended Shaheen's retreats. "I delved into Arabic music with Simon, which made me appreciate my musical roots," he says. “This first encouraged me to expand my understanding of Arabic music within me before I could share it with others. At the same time, I can learn about other music and cultures and, if possible, merge them. "

Source: Al Jazeera