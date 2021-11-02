Simon Property Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Simon Property Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Simon Property (NYSE:) reported on Monday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Simon Property announced earnings per share of $2.07 on revenue of $1.3B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $1.15B.

Simon Property shares are up 75% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.03% from its 52 week high of $149.41 set on November 1. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 22.83% from the start of the year.

Simon Property follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Simon Property’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on Thursday, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 26 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

