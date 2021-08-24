Simon Guobadia Sends A Message To Black Men About Fatherhood

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Over the past few months, Simon Guobadia has made headlines due to his last divorce and the current relationship he is in. However, on Monday, he decided to speak about the meaning of fatherhood, and the level of respect he has for men who follow through with their fatherly duties.

He shared a message to his Instagram account where he spoke on Merriam-Webster’s definition of the word parent, and added, “Being a parent does not necessarily mean that you biologically passed your genetics to a child. A parent can take on different forms, such as a stepparent, grandparents, legal guardian, or a combination.”

He continued to speak about parenthood in his caption, but he directed his message more so towards black men and continued to say, “This message is particularly directed at black men. I do NOT consider you a man IF you are NOT emotionally and financially providing for your child. God would NOT and cannot look kindly on you.”

As he passionately encouraged men to be fathers to their children, he added, “Unfollow me and get the FU*k off my page, we are not in the same league. When you start meeting your obligation as a parent, I will start respecting you.”

After continuing to share more of his thoughts with his followers, he ended his message by saying, “You CANNOT claim fatherhood IF you have not emotionally and financially providing for your child PERIODT! #respectfully.”

Simon has shared various photos and videos of him and his children spending quality time together.

As we previously reported, he is currently engaged to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams. He recently got a divorce from Falynn Pina, who is currently expecting a child with Jaylan Banks, who is her best friend turned boyfriend.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Simon Guobadia Sends A Message To Black Men About Fatherhood appeared first on The Shade Room.