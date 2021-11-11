Simon Baker Broke Up With His Anti-Vax Girlfriend

Bradly Lamb
They “quietly parted ways” recently.

You know actor Simon Baker from stuff like TV’s The Mentalist.


People reports that Baker recently broke up with his partner, clothing designer Laura Gibbs, after she attended an anti-vax rally.


A source told the publication that they “quietly parted ways” several months ago, after she’d attended a rally.

Baker began dating Gibbs earlier this year after announcing his divorce from wife Rebecca Rigg at the top of 2021.


Earlier this week, Gibbs — who has apparently since deleted her Instagram profile entirely — reportedly shared footage of her attending an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Australia, tagging the anti-mandate organization Reclaim the Line in the comments.

Gibbs is also the founder of the activewear company Nagnata, and last month the company’s Instagram account posted a statement saying they would shut down one of their stores in response to the Australian government’s “roadmap to ease Covid restrictions for the vaccinated only.”

