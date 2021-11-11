Simon Baker Broke Up With His Anti-Vax Girlfriend

They “quietly parted ways” recently.
People reports that Baker recently broke up with his partner, clothing designer Laura Gibbs, after she attended an anti-vax rally.
Baker began dating Gibbs earlier this year after announcing his divorce from wife Rebecca Rigg at the top of 2021.
Earlier this week, Gibbs — who has apparently since deleted her Instagram profile entirely — reportedly shared footage of her attending an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Australia, tagging the anti-mandate organization Reclaim the Line in the comments.
Gibbs is also the founder of the activewear company Nagnata, and last month the company’s Instagram account posted a statement saying they would shut down one of their stores in response to the Australian government’s “roadmap to ease Covid restrictions for the vaccinated only.”