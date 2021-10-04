Silvergate Bank issues $100M credit line to mining firm Marathon Digital By Cointelegraph

Marathon Digital Holdings, a United States-based crypto mining company, has secured a $100 million revolving line of credit with Silvergate Bank using USD and .
According to information provided by Marathon Digital, the mining firm obtained the $100 million credit line from the crypto-friendly bank on Friday. The company will use the credit to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) mining equipment and fund its mining operations. Marathon Digital said it expects Silvergate to renew the revolving line of credit annually after the initial one-year arrangement.
