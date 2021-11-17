Silver demand shoots to highest since 2015, Silver Institute says

who wanted a safe asset to ride out economic turbulence.

manufacturers and jewelers but increased demand from investors

The coronavirus sharply reduced use of silver by

institute forecast demand for 2021 at 1.033 billion ounces.

The prediction is a slight downgrade from April, when the

Institute said in a report on Wednesday.

billion ounces for the first time since 2015, the Silver

1.029 billion ounces this year, up 15% from 2020 and exceeding a

LONDON — Global silver demand will rise to

This year, with most economies out of lockdowns, demand has

risen across the board – from manufacturers of goods including

solar panels and electronics to jewelers, makers of silverware

and investors in silver bars and coins, the institute said.

It said demand from solar panel makers and industry in

general would be the highest on record in 2021 and the silver

market would be undersupplied by 7 million ounces, the first

deficit since 2015.

Those numbers exclude exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that

store silver for investors, since these funds hold wholesale

silver bars without remaking them as other users of silver do.

The institute, whose figures are prepared by consultants

Metals Focus, said it expected ETF to stockpile less than last