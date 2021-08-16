Silento Indicted For Murder In Georgia In Connection To Cousin’s Fatal Shooting (Update)

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TSR Updatez: A Georgia grand jury has indicted Silento–the rapper famous for the hit ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’–in the shooting death of his cousin.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Silento is facing four felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting, including one count of malice murder and one count of felony murder.

Silento, 23, was also charged with aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Silento was arrested back in February for allegedly murdering his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. The shooting happened on a DeKalb County street in January. Silento’s team is claiming that the rapper has been suffering from various mental health issues for several years.

Silento continues to be held without bail after a judge denied his bond request, stating his history with mental health issues made him too risky to the community, in June.

Officers who responded to the scene of the crime were able to gather video from multiple residents’ security cameras, according to the incident report. Those videos showed several cars fleeing the scene at high speeds, and the footage captured at least one gunshot.

The report said eight bullet casings were collected at the scene.

Right now, it’s unclear what Silento’s motive was for the shooting, according to authorities.

This isn’t the first time Silento has had run-ins with the law. Silento was arrested in September of 2020 for a domestic violence incident in California. He was accused of threatening people with a hatchet as he searched for his girlfriend.

Then in late October of 2020, Silento was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges that he was speeding at more than 140 miles per hour on I-85.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

The post Silento Indicted For Murder In Georgia In Connection To Cousin’s Fatal Shooting (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.