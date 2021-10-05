Sigma Lithium, LG Energy strike supply deal over lithium for EV battery

Article content

Canada’s Sigma Lithium Corp said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal with LG Energy Solution for the supply of battery-grade lithium to the South Korean company, at a time when demand for the white metal used in electric-vehicle batteries has soared.

Automakers are boosting their spending on electric and autonomous vehicles amid mounting pressure from governments and investors to reduce carbon emissions.

The six-year LG Energy offtake for battery grade sustainable lithium concentrate scales from 60,000 tons per year in 2023 to 100,000 tons per year from 2024 to 2027, Sigma said in a statement.