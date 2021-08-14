Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Sienna Miller held her adorable daughter Marlow’s hand while walking in the Big Apple and wearing fashionable summer outfits.

Sienna Miller, 39, was spotted taking a rare stroll with her daughter Marlowe, 9, on Aug. 13. The actress and her mini me were photographed on the streets of New York City while showing off stylish summer outfits. They included a white tank top and loose gray cropped pants for the proud mom and a light blue Mickey Mouse shirt and denim shorts for Marlowe.

Sienna, who had her blonde locks pulled back, added to her look by wearing comfortable-looking flat gray shoes with straps and a long necklace while her little gal had her long hair down and wore white sneakers. At one point, they both held hands with each other as they kept face masks either on their face or nearby.

The outing is a bit of an unexpected one since Sienna is known for keeping Marlowe, whom she gave birth to in London in 2012, away from the spotlight as much as possible. She made headlines last year when she showed her face for the first time in a photo shoot for British Vogue. The adorable duo posed and smiled while holding onto a tire swing in their backyard in the pic and Sienna opened up about their time in quarantine in an interview.

“I’m in a rented place with some of my family [including daughter, Marlowe] and a few friends,” she told the outlet about her time in New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “My days are consumed with home-schooling, cleaning, reading books I never got around to, walkin, puzzles, and binging on content to produce, direct or act in.”

Sienna, who shares Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge, also touched upon missing her family in England. “I miss my family in England – my mother’s angles on FaceTime have kept me smiling (I’ve seen extreme close-ups of areas no one should have access to), but I yearn to visit them,” she said.