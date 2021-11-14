Siemens chooses five bidders for Yunex division – Handelsblatt

Article content

BERLIN — Siemens has chosen five bidders for its mobility signaling division Yunex Traffic and given them until just before Christmas to make an offer, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday.

The five bidders are Cubic, belonging to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital; Italian toll operator Autostrade; financial investors KKR and Bridgepoint, and Czech investment group PPF, according to the report.

The offers lie between 550 million and 600 million euros, it said, citing several sources close to the matter. The business operates in more than 40 countries and has annual revenue of 600 million euros ($726 million).