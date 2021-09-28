Siemens, AES-backed Fluence files for U.S. IPO

Article content

Fluence Energy Inc, an energy storage technology company backed by industry giants Siemens AG and AES Corp, on Tuesday filed regulatory paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

The listing plan comes at a time when global investors and lawmakers alike are pushing for more sustainable and environment friendly ways of doing business amid heightened climate change concerns.

Fluence, which makes energy storage products and services besides digital applications for renewables and storage, was created in January 2018 through a joint venture that brought together AES’ Energy Storage division and Siemens’ battery-based energy storage solutions group.