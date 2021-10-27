Sidney Starr Says Her & Darius McCrary Are Just Friends Despite Previously Revealing They Were Dating

Sidney Starr and Darius McCrary have been the talk of the social media-sphere after Sidney revealed her and the ‘Family Matters’ star have been dating. Photos and videos of the two getting pretty cozy went viral, yet Darius had denied Sidney’s claim and it looks like she’s had a change of heart as well.

Sidney and Darius have been getting flirty on the ‘gram for a few months now, but it was a video of the two during a photoshoot that had fans convinced they were together. Once that video went viral, Sidney claimed she had been dating Darius since February, and even released more footage of them sharing some smooches. While speaking with the ladies of ‘The Real’, however, Sidney clarified that their relationship is strictly platonic.

“As you guys can see, it really hit us right. It hit us really hard,” Sidney said when asked why she is now denying the dating rumors. “I don’t think neither I or Darius knew how hard that this was going to hit. As you can see society was not ready for this at all.”

Sidney previously called Darius her “boo thing” online, but told Jeannie and the rest of the ladies that they are just really good friends.

“We are friends, we are friends,” she said. “He’s a very good friend of mine. That’s all imma say. He is fun to hang out with. As you can see, I’m a fun girl to hang out with. Anybody would want to be Sidney Starr’s friend.”

“Me and Darius we came together to cause a positive movement and a moment for the world to break barriers,” she continued. “It’s ok for a straight, heterosexual male to be friends with a beautiful, known transwoman or a gay guy, or someone who is not really normalized.”

Darius also maintains the two are just friends.

