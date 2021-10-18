Sidney Starr Confirms She’s Been Dating Darius McCrary Since February (Exclusive Details)

TSRExclusiveDetails: Like Lizzo said, “the rumors are true” hunny! #SidneyStarr confirms with The Shade Room that she and actor Darius McCrary aka ‘Eddie Winslow,’ are an item.

Sidney tells us that this upcoming February will make it about a year that they’ve been together.

“That’s boo thang,” she said. “I think we’re breaking barriers in a way. You see a beautiful girl, she’s a beautiful girl. He says, ‘I don’t even see you as a trans woman. You’re just a beautiful woman.’ That’s a real man for you.”

If you’ll recall, the two sparked dating rumors about a year ago when Darius posted Sidney to support her music. The two got pretty flirty under the post, with Sidney referring to him as “sexy daddy.”

I Made theShaderoom again y’all me and my boo Eddie Winslow pic.twitter.com/DNfkAMLeYf — Sidney Starr (@Sidneystardance) October 13, 2020

Then they sparked conversation again Monday when Sidney shared some behind-the-scenes video of them getting a little personal during a photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Starr (@sidneystarrbad)

Sidney tells us that they actually met through a friend and they FaceTimed for their first conversation.

“We hit it off,” she said.

Next thing she knew, Sidney claims Darius flew out to see her and they went on a proper date.

“Then that night I put it on him,” she joked, adding that he’s a “really sweet guy.

They even got the chance to work together on FOX’s ‘Star’ and says it was fun being on set with him, but says they really didn’t hit it off until after the show.

She also hinted at the possibility of their real life love story playing out on reality TV, though she didn’t give any details as to what network or show they’d possibly be featured on.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

