Siam Commercial Bank purchases 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub By Cointelegraph

Siam Commercial Bank purchases 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub

Matilda Colman
Thailand’s oldest bank plans to become the majority shareholder of one the largest crypto exchanges in the country after a $536.7-million purchase.

According to a Tuesday announcement, Siam Commercial Bank’s SCB X Group is expected to buy a 51% stake in Thailand-based crypto exchange Bitkub for 17.85 billion baht (roughly $536.7 million) by the second quarter of 2022. The exchange said the deal is subject to approval from the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and the country’s central bank.