Shower Photos – Hollywood Life

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower.

Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.

“#photodump #babyshower in October thanku @ejlefton for the most amazing day!!!” she wrote in a caption, thanking friend Erin Lefton. “And thank u to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!! I’ve been meaning to post these for weeks!!! pic number 1 is me and my momma,” she also wrote, shouting out her mom Julia Wilch-Jeffers.

The former co-host of The Talk confirmed she was expecting her first child with race car driver and entrepreneur husband Maximillion Cooper via Instagram on October 15. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” Eve wrote at the time, stunning in a sheer black top and chain detail newsboy cap. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” she also said, confirming the baby is coming in Feb. 2022 — meaning she’s set to give birth in just two short months.

Eve and Maximillion, 49, married back in 2014 with a lavish ceremony at the Blue Marlin, Cala Jondal Beach in Ibiza, Spain. The nuptials came after four years of dating, and also made the GRAMMY winner step-mom to his brood: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 18, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, with ex-wife Julie Brangstrup (the two were married from 2003 until 2010).

The rapper previously opened up about her “amazing” step kids who she’s known for over a decade. “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life,” Eve said to PEOPLE magazine in Dec. 2020. “They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing’,” she added.