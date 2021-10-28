Showa Denko Materials to Launch the Mass Production of “MCL-E-795G,” an Ultra-Low CTE Core Material for Next-Generation FC-BGA Package Substrate

TOKYO — Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Hisashi Maruyama; hereinafter “Showa Denko Materials”) announces the mass production of the “MCL-E-795G” series, an advanced functional laminate material for printed wiring boards, starting in October 2021. MCL-E-795G achieves high packaging reliability such as low warpage and high heat resistance required for semiconductor package substrates used for large servers in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC). *1

Article content

With remote work becoming more common amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and 5th generation mobile communications systems (5G) spreading in recent years, the demand is growing for large servers in data centers and other devices with numerous high density semiconductor packages to process enormous amounts of data at high speeds. Achieving higher density requires enhanced packaging reliability of printed wiring boards for semiconductor packages as well as reduced substrate warpage caused by the thermal expansion difference between semiconductor chips and substrate materials in packaging process. High heat resistance is also essential for substrate materials now that the lead-free packaging process has become mainstream to address environmental concerns, such as complying with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive, *2 leading to more customers soldering at high reflow *3 temperatures in their manufacturing processes. In addition, high levels of safety and reliability have become increasingly important requirements for semiconductor package substrates as they are used in electronic devices advancing in wide-ranging fields and expected to be used under various conditions.

To overcome these challenges, Showa Denko Materials has realized superior low warpage properties by, for example, applying low CTE (coefficient of thermal expansion) resins and increasing the filler content, *4 resulting in a 15 to 20 percent warpage reduction *5 from its conventional models when packaging the “MCL-E-795G” series. In particular, the type LH combining low CTE glass cloth can reduce warpage by additional 20 percent. *6 The MCL-E-795G series has also achieved high heat resistance and excellent insulation reliability by designing and incorporating resins highly resistant to thermal shock and external stress as the framework, thereby helping customers improve process yields in their manufacturing processes. Moreover, the series features flame-retardant resins to provide customers with safer semiconductor package substrates, and obtained V-0/VTM-0 certification under UL-94, *7 a standard indicating the flammability ratings for plastic materials.

The strength of Showa Denko Materials’ laminate materials for printed wiring boards lies in their excellent packaging reliability, including warpage properties and flatness, with their semiconductor package substrate applications holding the world’s top share in value terms *8 (FY2020).