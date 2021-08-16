Should You Scoop Up Shares of Micron Technology on the Dip? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Should You Scoop Up Shares of Micron Technology on the Dip?



The share price of leading innovative memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology’s (MU) has tumbled after the release of a Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) report predicting a cyclical downturn ahead for memory chips. But given the robust demand for MU’s industry-leading high-performance products and solid financials, is now an opportune time to buy the stock? Let’s discuss.World leader in innovative memory solutions Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:), in Boise, Idaho, provides memory and storage technologies, such as DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory, under the Micron and Crucial brand names. MU’s share price has dipped 13.5% over the past five days due to Morgan Stanley’s (MS) release of its industry report titled, “Memory – Winter Is Coming”, which stated that the high price environment for memory suppliers would likely begin to reverse next year.

While the report suggested that the strong demand that has contributed to a semiconductor chip shortage globally has begun to slow, we believe MU’s industry-leading 1α DRAM and 176-layer NAND should continue to see long-term demand across data centers and edge devices. Also, MU’s record market and product revenues and significant sequential earnings improvement in the last reported quarter have raised investors’ hopes for the stock.

Closing yesterday’s session at $70.92, MU is trading 26.9% below its 52-week high of $96.96.

Continue reading on StockNews