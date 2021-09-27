Should You Buy the Dip in Walt Disney Co.? By StockNews

© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in Walt Disney Co.?



Entertainment giant Walt Disney’s (DIS) shares have dipped in price since CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged recently that various challenges will lead to fewer new Disney+ users than expected. However, can the stock rebound by leveraging its broad portfolio of products and services? Let’s find out.Shares of the world’s largest entertainment company, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), have gained significantly over the past few years. Its solid stock price performance can be attributed primarily to the excellent performance of the company’s direct-to-consumer business—with a total of nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu at the end of the third quarter—and a host of added content on each platform.

However, DIS CEO Bob Chapek recently said that the new Disney+ subscribers in the current fiscal year might be in the “low single-digit millions,” because it faces stiff competition from other players such as Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:) in the streaming space.

The stock has declined 4.7% in price over the past six months to close Friday’s trading session at $176. In addition, it is currently trading 13.3% below its 52-week high of $203.02, which it hit on March 8, 2021. Furthermore, the rising COVID-19 cases owing to the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant make the company’s near-term outlook uncertain due to capacity limitations and production delays.

