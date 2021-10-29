Should You Buy the Dip in Southwest Airlines? By StockNews

© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in Southwest Airlines?



Leading low-cost airline Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) had to cancel more than 2000 flights earlier this month due to air traffic control issues, bad weather, and insufficient staffing. The company is also struggling to resolve operational inefficiencies. So, with growing challenges in the aviation industry, and given LUV’s negative profit margins, is it worth betting on the stock at its current price level? Let’s find out.Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the world’s largest low-cost carrier, operates in the United States and nearby international markets, providing scheduled air transportation services. The Dallas, Tex.-based company operated a fleet of 718 Boeing (NYSE:) 737 aircraft and serviced 107 destinations in 40 states as of December 31, 2020.

LUV’s shares have declined 23.5% in price over the past six months and 11% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $47.24. Furthermore, the company is currently trading 27% below its 52-week high of $64.75, which it hit on April 14, 2021. Though the aviation industry is steadily climbing out of its pandemic blues, concerns over air travel’s contribution to climate change and rising oil prices threaten to stifle the sector’s growth.

In addition, LUV’s operational inefficiencies and poor profitability could cause its share price to retreat further in the near term.

