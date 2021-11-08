Should You Buy the Dip in Penn National Gaming? By StockNews

© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in Penn National Gaming?



The gambling market is regaining traction with the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and social distancing mandates. However, the shares of Penn National (PENN) have plunged in price lately because the company missed the consensus earnings estimate in its last reported quarter and is facing lawsuits. So, given the company’s stretched valuation, is its stock a Buy on its recent dip? Read on to find out.Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:) owns and manages gaming and racing properties and operates video gaming terminals. The Wyomissing, Pa.-headquartered company also operates online social casinos, bingo, and sports betting apps under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Shares of PENN slumped 21.1% in price on November 4 after the company reported third-quarter earnings that missed the consensus estimate. CEO Jay Snowden pointed to Hurricane Ida and the continuing spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as causes of operational disruptions. The stock’s sell-off was also driven by controversies surrounding Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy. PENN holds a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.

Over the past five days, the stock has declined 13.7% in price to close its last trading session at $61.76.

PENN’s weak bottom-line is reflected in its third-quarter earnings report. Its net income declined 39% from its year-ago value to $86.10 million in the quarter ended September 30. PENN’s EPS has decreased 44.1% year-over-year to $0.52, which missed the $0.89 consensus EPS estimate by 41.5%. However, PENN’s total revenues increased 33.8% year-over-year to $1.51 billion.

