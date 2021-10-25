Should You Buy the Dip in Futu Holdings? By StockNews

© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in Futu Holdings?



Brokerage company Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:) reported impressive second-quarter financials. However, the company is expected to face regulatory headwinds. So, let’s evaluate if it is wise to buy the dip in the stock now. Read on.Online brokerage firm Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong, is known as the ‘Robinhood (NASDAQ:) of China,’ enabling investors to trade on multiple exchanges worldwide. The company reported solid second-quarter financial results and demonstrated strong international expansion.

Its revenues increased 129.3% year-over-year to $203.10 million, and its number of users reached 15.5 million, an increase of 66.8% year-over-year.

However, the stock has lost 25.2% in price over the past month and 46.7% over the past six months to close Friday’s trading session at $71.80. Also, it is currently trading 64.8% below its 52-week high of $204.25, which it hit on February 10, 2021. Investors appear concerned about the company’s potential regulatory risks with China’s new personal data privacy law taking effect on November 1. So, the company’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

