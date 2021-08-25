Should You Buy the Dip in Ford Motor? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Should You Buy the Dip in Ford Motor?



Automaker Ford Motor’s (F) recent strategic acquisition and increasing investments to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030 have attracted investors’ attention. However, the company’s growth path is still fraught with challenges. As a global semiconductor chip shortage worsens due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, will the stock be able to recover from its recent price dip? Let’s find out.Automobile manufacturer Ford Motor Company (NYSE:) in Dearborn, Mich., manufactures, markets and services trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles internationally. The company operates through Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit segments. Its better-than-expected operating results in its last reported quarter and the solid early demand for its full-sized electric pickup trucks ahead of their launch next year have helped the stock gain 91.1% in price over the past year and 44.8% year-to-date. While the company’s Lincoln brand plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030, other global automakers are also racing to shift their traditional gasoline-powered cars to all-electric power.

However, because semiconductor chip shortage could worsen due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the auto manufacturer’s production and sales growth could be hampered in the coming months.

In addition, the stock is trading 20.5% below its 52-week price high of $16.45, which it hit on June 4. Also, F is currently trading below its 50-day moving average of $14.14 but higher than its 200-day moving average of $11.97, which does not indicate a robust uptrend.

