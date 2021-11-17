Should You Buy the Dip in Beyond Meat? By StockNews

Alternative meat maker Beyond Meat’s (BYND) shares slumped last week on the company’s earnings miss for the third quarter. BYND has lost 11.3% in price over the past five days. And although the company expects to deliver long-term growth, its fourth-quarter guidance was below expectations. So, given that BYND is currently still trading at a lofty valuation, the question is, is the stock worth buying on its current dip? Read on.Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:) is a plant-based meat products provider in the United States and internationally. The El Segundo, Calif.-based company’s shares declined after the company reported disappointing third-quarter results and issued fourth-quarter guidance that was below estimates on November 11. The stock slumped 19% during the session and closed 13% lower. Over the past five days, BYND has lost 11.3% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $83.48. The stock has declined 32.9% year-to-date. Furthermore, BYND is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The maker of faux meat is currently grappling with supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. The company pointed to low overall demand as a reason for its U.S. net revenues decline. And Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown expects “continued uncertainty for the balance of this year.” The company cut its third-quarter revenue forecast last month. Following the company’s third-quarter earnings release, JPMorgan (NYSE:) analyst Ken Goldman slashed the stock’s price target to $54, keeping an underweight rating, while Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.
Ongoing operational challenges related to labor issues and uncertainty regarding COVID-19’s impact on demand levels are expected to affect the company’s revenues in the fourth quarter. And BYND expects to generate revenue in a range of $85 million to $110 million, which is lower than analysts’ expectations.
