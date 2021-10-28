Should You Buy Shares of Mattel Before the Holiday Season? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Should You Buy Shares of Mattel Before the Holiday Season?

The shares of leading toy manufacturer Mattel (MAT) have witnessed significant price momentum over the past few months. However, with the sector currently grappling with severe supply chain disruptions and an inability to satisfy demand, can the stock maintain its momentum ahead of the holiday season? Let’s find out. Mattel Inc . (NASDAQ:), which is headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., is a global leader in children’s entertainment, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality toys and consumer goods. Its portfolio of iconic franchises includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends and Mega, and other popular brands that it owns or licenses in partnership with global entertainment companies.

The company’s shares have gained 44.6% in price over the past year to close Friday’s trading session at $20.63. Its top-line growth, driven by its portfolio of iconic brands and major product launches, has contributed to the price rally.

However, we fear that the industry-wide challenges that the company faces could negatively impact its fundamental performance in the coming months despite the high holiday-season demand.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR