Should You Buy Shares of Las Vegas Sands Under $40? By StockNews

Shares of resort giant Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:) are trading significantly below their 52-week high even though its revenue increased significantly in the second quarter. So, let’s find out if it is wise to buy in the dip in the stock.The world’s leading developer and operator of convention-based integrated resorts Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) invested $157 million in the second quarter (ended June 30, 2021) on capital expenditure programs to expand and enhance its integrated resort offerings in Macau and Singapore. Its net revenues in the quarter increased 1,791.9% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, but its net loss came in at $242 million compared to $985 million in the year-ago period.

The stock has lost 14.8% over the past month and 42.2% over the past six months to close yesterday’s trading session at $36.75. In addition, it is currently trading 45% below its 52-week high of $66.77, which it hit on March 3, 2021. LVS is also currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $39.87 and $50.48, respectively, indicating that it is in a downtrend. Also, it could keep losing in the upcoming months due to travel restrictions and reduced visitation across several parts of the world, such as Macao. So, LVS’ near-term prospects look bleak.

Here’s what could shape LVS’ performance in the upcoming months:

