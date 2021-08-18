Should You Buy Deere Before Q3 Earnings This Week? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Leading industrial equipment manufacturer Deere & Company (NYSE:) is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report this Friday before the market opens. Analysts expect the company’s revenues and EPS to grow in double-digits year-over-year, but will DE be able to live up to these expectations? Read more to find out.Renowned industrial equipment manufacturer Deere & Company (DE) in Moline, Ill., is expected to release its fiscal third quarter (ended July 31) earnings report on August 20 before the market opens. Analysts expect the company’s revenues to come in at $10.33 billion in the about-to-be-reported quarter, representing a 31.5% increase year-over-year.

In addition, the $4.58 consensus EPS estimate for the fiscal third quarter indicates a 78.1% improvement from the same period last year. DE is expected to have grown on the back of strengthening industrial and construction activities in the United States over the past couple of months.

The stock has gained 95% in price over the past year and 39.9% year-to-date.

