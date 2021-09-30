Should You Add Predictive Oncology to Your Portfolio? By StockNews

© Reuters. Should You Add Predictive Oncology to Your Portfolio?



Predictive Oncology, a precision medicine company focused on applying artificial intelligence to develop personalized medical treatments, has gained significant investor attention because of its potential to expand its unique services to cater to its customers and researchers exploring new cancer therapies. But given that its weak business fundamentals are not in sync with its valuation, is it worth betting on the stock now? Read more to find out.Biotechnology company Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) operates a data and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform to develop personalized cancer therapies. The company’s subsidiaries — Soluble and TumorGenesis — are constructing new GMP facilities, which attracted investor attention. Its shares have surged 20.2% over the past month and 78.9% year-to-date. However, the stock is trading 43.9% below its 52-week high of $2.30, indicating short-term bearishness.

POAI’s strategic collaborations are helping to build next-generation tools for treating complex diseases and unique services to meet the needs of its patients better. This could drive new revenue growth opportunities. However, the highly competitive oncology drugs market and the company’s faltering financials could make investors anxious.

Here’s what could influence POAI’s performance in the near term:

