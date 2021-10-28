Shopify misses revenue estimates as e-commerce rivalry deepens By Reuters

(Reuters) -Canada’s Shopify (NYSE:) Inc’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by stiff competition as rivals invest more money to develop their e-commerce platforms.

Although demand for Shopify’s software and services remain strong, Adobe (NASDAQ:) Inc and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) are also working on product developments on their e-commerce platforms to help retailers create and better manage their online stores.

Net income rose to $1.15 billion, or $9 per share, from about $191.1 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Gross merchandise volume, a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry’s performance, stood at $41.8 billion in the quarter, up 35%.

U.S-listed shares of the company fell about 4.5% in premarket trading.

