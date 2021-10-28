Shopify falls after missing expectations for first time since 2015 market debut

Shopify Inc. posted weaker-than-expected gross volume, sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter, missing analyst expectations across the board for the first time since its 2015 initial public offering.

It also warned Thursday that supply-chain delays and inflation would mean that the fourth quarter, including the holiday shopping season, would represent a smaller percentage of overall annual sales in 2021 than in the past. But it said some of those sales may push forward to the next quarter.

Shopify shares fell more than 4 per cent at in premarket trading 7:22 a.m. in New York.

“Our outlook for the remainder of 2021 is consistent with our assumptions in February,” the company said in a statement. “The economy remains resilient, consumer spending on services and off-line retail is expanding, and e-commerce, after easing from its peak share as a percent of total retail, is growing at a more normalized pace relative to 2020. In view of these factors, we continue to expect to grow revenue rapidly in 2021, but at a lower rate than in 2020.”