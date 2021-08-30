Shopee dips toe in India e-commerce market with seller recruitment campaign

“Shopee is coming to India!” announces a video posted earlier in August that promises free shipping and no commission fees for sellers and buyers, which linked to a recruitment form for sellers. A company source said the company was cautiously preparing to expand operations in India, with no finalized launch date yet.

SINGAPORE — Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd’s Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for vendors to sell on what it called “Shopee India” and is ramping up hiring in the country, according to Youtube videos and job postings.

While Sea has a team in India, it does not currently offer e-commerce services in the country.

Shopee posted a slew of India job ads in recent weeks for positions ranging from seller operations to compliance, but has not launched a localized app or website.

A spokesperson for Sea did not immediately answer requests for comment. The $172 billion Southeast Asian group has already found success in India with its game Free Fire, which it describes as the highest-grossing mobile game in the country. Shopee’s cautious move into India follows a successful expansion into Latin America, with the e-commerce firm launching in Chile, Mexico, and Colombia earlier in 2021 after becoming the most-downloaded app in Brazil https://www.reuters.com/technology/singapores-shopee-changes-game-brazils-e-commerce-sector-2021-08-30.

Shopee is already the dominant player in e-commerce in Southeast Asia, according to market researchers, bringing in $1.2 billion globally in revenue for the quarter ending June 30. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Martin Petty)