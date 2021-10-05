Shop where you live is the future of city real estate

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Watch: RioCan Real Estate CEO Jonathan Gitlin on mixed-use transit-orientated properties

Author of the article:

Larysa Harapyn

Publishing date:

Oct 05, 2021  •  4 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Stores in front of an apartment building on 55 Triller Avenue in the Parkdale neighborhood of Toronto on Aug. 20, 2021.
Stores in front of an apartment building on 55 Triller Avenue in the Parkdale neighborhood of Toronto on Aug. 20, 2021. Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg files

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR