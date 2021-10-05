Shop where you live is the future of city real estate

BusinessShop where you live is the future of city real estateBy Matilda Colman - October 5, 202105ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Breadcrumb Trail Links Real Estate Watch: RioCan Real Estate CEO Jonathan Gitlin on mixed-use transit-orientated properties Author of the article: Larysa HarapynPublishing date: Oct 05, 2021 • 4 minutes ago • < 1 minute read • Join the conversation Stores in front of an apartment building on 55 Triller Avenue in the Parkdale neighborhood of Toronto on Aug. 20, 2021. Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg files