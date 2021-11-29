Shop The Efficient Charger – Hollywood Life

Tired of rigging together multiple chargers for all of your different devices? This $30 deal on this beautiful charging station can’t be beaten & will make your tech dreams come true!

From cell phones, iPads, Apple Watches, and more, let’s face it: we’re living in an age of constantly being “plugged in” to a mobile device of some kind. As convenient as mobile technology can certainly be, juggling multiple “gadgets” can also be a hassle- especially when battery charging comes into play. Wish you had something to charge your phone, iPad, and more all in one? Look no further than this killer deal of just $35 on this stylish charging station by Pezin & Hulin.

Purchase the Pezin & Hulin Charging Station here for just $29.99.

This station holds up to six devices and comes equipped with three-wire charging cables, all of which support 99% of all Apple devices, and additionally two other charging cords that support nearly all USB port devices. Not to mention, its natural bamboo materials make this charging station eco-friendly and support the most popular tech products such as iPhone, Samsung Galaxy devices, Nexus, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

This charging station is sturdy and pretty tough to knock over, given its magnetic base that is also easy to assemble and disassemble. In the large, wide base compartment store all of your cables, USBs, or power strips efficiently in one place (rather than tripping on them near outlets!) The cool projecting shelf made for AirPods or iWatch storage lets you place either one with ease, keeping it out of the way while charging simultaneously.

While this charging station is slightly bigger than others, it stores very well in the bottom drawer of a desk or on a closet shelf. When you do need to use it, it’s perfect for an office meeting room, or even a classroom or restaurant workspace- not just for the home!

What are you waiting for? We fully recommend jumping on this hot deal on this efficient, beautiful charging station that will only make organizing your tech devices that much easier!