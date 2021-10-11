Shop The DIY – Hollywood Life

Looking for a head-turning, clever Halloween costume this year? We’ve got you covered on how to dress as Joe Exotic from the Netflix hit series ‘Tiger King’ for under $30!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s anything we love more than Halloween, it’s brainstorming dress-up ideas for the most perfect costume – especially based on trending TV shows. Joe Exotic from the immensely popular Netflix series, Tiger King, is one of the best costume ideas for this years’ spooky season. Not sure how to exactly mimic the show’s icon without breaking the bank? Well, you’re in luck as we’ve whipped together some awesome costume pieces to dress as Joe Exotic for just under $30!

All supplied from Amazon, shop these great costume pieces from bleach blonde wigs, to wild printed shirts, and more to help you nail the look of the most prolific breeder of tigers in the United States. Plus, our trusty friends at Amazon promise fast, reliable shipping to ensure your Joe Exotic ensemble will arrive just in time for your October 31st festivities! (Also, if you’re looking to add his nemesis to the mix, we also have the perfect DIY for a Carole Baskin Halloween costume too!)

1. The Iconic Button-Up Shirt

It’s no secret Mr. Exotic’s wardrobe is nothing short of iconic. Start off your costume with this blue and silver leopard print button-up shirt, for only $25. Made of high-quality satin, this piece is the perfect staple for your Joe Exotic getup to make sure you won’t go amiss. It’s available in yellow as well for a different option of your choosing! $26, amazon.com

2. The Head-Turning Bleach Blonde Wig & Accessories

You certainly won’t go unnoticed sporting the famous blonde mullet of Mr. Exotic’s. Pull off the look with this hilarious bleach blonde wig, which conveniently comes with all of Joe’s staple accessories – including earrings, a gold chain necklace, and epic faux mustache. Pair it with a pair of sunglasses, and you’ve nailed the character. It couldn’t be the more perfect, all-in-one bundle to add to your costume! $20, amazon.com

3. Joe Exotic’s Beloved Tiger – In Backpack Form

Last, Mr. Exotic wouldn’t have his claim to fame without his beloved bred tigers. Take a creative approach to bringing a tiger around with you on Halloween with this adorable, stuffed tiger backpack! It’s perfect to hold all of your belongings while at a costume party or themed event at a bar or restaurant, while also tying the look together perfectly. Your friends are sure to get a kick out of this clever spin on Joe Exotic’s famous tigers. $24, amazon.com

Be the life of whatever Halloween party you’re attending this spooky season dressed as the one and only Joe Exotic! Thanks to these Amazon picks, there’s no need to burn a hole in your pocket to dress the part spot-on.