Shop.com now accepts Bitcoin payments after partnership with BitPay By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Shop.com now accepts Bitcoin payments after partnership with BitPay

United States-based e-commerce platform Shop.com is the latest site to adopt cryptocurrency payments.

The company, which is owned by Market America, announced its partnership with crypto payment service provider BitPay, which will allow it to accept payments in several cryptocurrencies, including (BTC).