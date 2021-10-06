Shooter Opens Fire At Texas HS – Hollywood Life

Timberview High School is in lockdown and police are on the scene after someone reportedly opened fire, shooting multiple people.

Multiple people at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas have reportedly been wounded, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Local police told NBC that several people had been injured during the October 6 shooting. The outlet also reported that a letter was issued to parents stating that police were investigating an active shooter situation.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The letter reportedly added that students and staff are currently locked in their classrooms and offices. Arlington Police tweeted, “We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified.” This is an unfolding situation, HollywoodLife will update this story as we get additional information.