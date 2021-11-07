Shonda Rhimes On Regé-Jean Page’s Exit From Bridgerton

In fact, Regé previously said that part of the role’s appeal was its short-term commitment. “‘It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,'” he told Variety, recalling the first conversations with Bridgerton‘s executives, who had approached him for the part after he wrapped the drama series For the People (which was also Shondaland-produced). “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”