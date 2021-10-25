Shipping drifts off net-zero course without carbon levy -study

Article content COPENHAGEN — The global shipping industry is on course to see its greenhouse gas emissions rise by around a fifth by 2050 if action including introducing a carbon levy on fuel is not taken, new research backed by industry leaders shows. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner. “The transition doesn’t happen by itself because the ways of decarbonising are more expensive than just continuing to run on fossil fuels,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, head of the independent Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, which published its research on Monday.

Article content “If we don’t do anything beyond what is just normal good practice then shipping is on a path which is very far from the pathway laid by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement,” Cerup-Simonsen told Reuters. He referred to a landmark report https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/un-sounds-clarion-call-over-irreversible-climate-impacts-by-humans-2021-08-09 by the U.N. climate panel published in August, which warned that global warming is dangerously close to spiraling out of control. However, decarbonisation over the next three decades would in fact be possible if action, including a global carbon levy on shipping fuels, is taken to ensure that zero and low carbon fuels become economically viable and competitive to fossil fuels, he said.