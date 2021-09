Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Shinsei Bank has decided on a poison-pill defense against SBI Holdings’ $1.1-billion bid, the Nikkei financial daily said on Friday.

Tokyo-based Shinsei aims to fend off SBI’s takeover attempt by issuing stock warrants to existing shareholders and diluting the holdings of SBI, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)